Woman's death initially reported as suicide, now ruled as homicide: police

The Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch is investigating the death of a woman in July that was initially thought to be a suicide.

On the morning of July 30, police responded to South Capitol Street in Southwest D.C. for the report of a suicide.

Police found 31-year-old Tyshida Williams suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

But police say the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner later ruled her death as a homicide – not a suicide.

D.C. police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information about this case that leads to an arrest. If you have information, you can contact police at 202-727-9099.