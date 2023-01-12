1 dead in South Capitol Street double shooting

Authorities say a man is dead and another is hospitalized after a double shooting in southwest D.C.

The shooting was reported around 9:35 p.m. in the 3900 block of South Capitol Street near a 7-Eleven store. No suspects or motives have been identified.

Police say they are also investigating a separate double shooting in northwest D.C. that happened early Thursday morning. Officers say they responded to the 2000 block of 14th Street around 12:10 a.m. where they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. A vehicle was also struck by gunfire.

Both shootings remain under investigation.