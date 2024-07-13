Expand / Collapse search

Woman shot, killed in Southeast DC

Published  July 13, 2024 4:39pm EDT
WASHINGTON - A woman was shot and killed in Southeast, D.C. on Saturday afternoon.

D.C. police received a call around 2:37 p.m. for reports of a shooting in the 3300 block of Fort Dupont Drive of Southeast. Upon arrival, police discovered a woman suffering gunshot wounds.

She was been pronounced dead. 

Police continue to search for a white sedan with heavy tints in connection to the shooting. 

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact the Metropolitan Police Department.