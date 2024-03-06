Woman sexually assaulted at knifepoint by 2 men in Hyattsville

Authorities are searching for two men they say sexually assaulted a woman at knifepoint in Hyattsville.

The woman told police she was walking in the 6000 block of Ager Road on Monday just after 5 p.m. when the men grabbed her and took her to a nearby wooded area where the sexual assault happened.

Both men fled the scene before officers arrived. Investigators say no similar attacks have been reported in that area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 301-772-4908.