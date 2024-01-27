Woman robbed by 2 men at gunpoint in Northwest while walking in alley: police

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance to identify suspects who robbed a woman while walking in an alley in Northwest.

Police say on Wednesday, January 24, around 11:30 p.m., the victim was walking in an alley in the 600 block of Kenyon Street, after parking her vehicle at the listed location. Two suspects approached the victim displaying firearms while demanding property from the victim. The victim complied. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.