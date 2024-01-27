US-50 Bay Bridge multi-vehicle crash shuts down all lanes

All lanes remain closed due to a multi-vehicle crash on US-50 Bay Bridge Westbound.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Bay Bridge Crash

A serious multi-vehicle crash is causing delays on the Bay Bridge in both directions. Anticipate heavy delays in Annapolis and Kent Island for an extended period of time. Officials are on the scene. Expect major delays.

No word on any injures or the cause of this collision.

