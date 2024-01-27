Expand / Collapse search

US-50 Bay Bridge multi-vehicle crash shuts down all lanes

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Maryland
Bay Bridge multi-vehicle crash shuts down all lanes

MDTA Police currently on scene of a serious crash on the Westbound Span of the Bay Bridge.

MARYLAND - All lanes remain closed due to a multi-vehicle crash on US-50 Bay Bridge Westbound.

Bay Bridge Crash

A serious multi-vehicle crash is causing delays on the Bay Bridge in both directions. Anticipate heavy delays in Annapolis and Kent Island for an extended period of time. Officials are on the scene. Expect major delays.

US-50 Bay Bridge multi-vehicle crash shuts down all lanes

All lanes remain closed because of a multi-vehicle crash on US-50 Bay Bridge Westbound.

No word on any injures or the cause of this collision.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.

