Woman sexually assaulted at Giant grocery store in Centreville: police

The Brief Police say a woman was sexually assaulted at a Giant grocery store in Centreville. Surveillance video captured the suspect, who fled before police arrived. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the Fairfax County Police Department.



Police in northern Virginia are asking the public for help identifying a man accused of sexual battery.

What we know:

Police were called to the grocery store in the 14000 block of Saint Germain Drive in Centreville around 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 20 where a woman reported that the suspect started touching her inappropriately inside the store.

He was able to get away before police showed up.

Fairfax County police have released a picture of the suspect found on surveillance video. He’s shown wearing a black cap, a short sleeve shirt, and shorts.

What's next:

Shoppers at the Giant grocery store where the woman was allegedly sexually assaulted told FOX 5 that they are disgusted and concerned about the incident.

They say they hope someone recognizes him to help police make an arrest.

Anyone with information about the alleged suspect is asked to call Fairfax County police.

As for the woman he’s accused of sexually assaulting, police say the victim services division has been assigned to help her.