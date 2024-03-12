Woman killed in violent Aspen Hill crash

A woman is dead after a violent crash in Aspen Hill on Monday.

The two-car collision was reported just after 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Layhill Road and Bell Pre Road.

Authorities say the woman died after the vehicle she was driving sustained major damage. The man behind the wheel of the second vehicle was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact police at 240-773-6620.