Woman kidnapped at gunpoint from Charles County gas station, sexually assaulted by suspect

A woman was kidnapped at gunpoint at a Charles County gas station and sexually assaulted by the suspect, who was wanted for a separate robbery, according to police.

Anne Arundel County Police notified the Charles County Sheriff’s Office around 11:10 p.m. on Thursday that a woman had reported to them that she was kidnapped at the Exxon gas station at 3690 Crain Highway in Waldorf shortly after 9 p.m.

At that place and time, the victim says the suspect approached, implied he had a gun and demanded she drive him to another area, away from the gas station.

As the victim was driving, the suspect sexually assaulted her. The suspect directed the victim to drive to a convenience store in Calvert County where he exited the car.

The victim was able to escape and fled the area in her car. She drove to a store in Anne Arundel County where she made contact with Anne Arundel County Police.

Within 24 hours, investigators determined the suspect was the same person responsible for an attempted robbery at the Waldorf Target earlier in the evening, during which he threatened several employees.

Through further investigation, detectives were able to positively identify the suspect. He was located and arrested on Friday wearing the same clothes he wore during the robbery and kidnapping.

Robert Alonzo Robinson, 53, of Upper Marlboro, was charged with robbery, carjacking, armed carjacking, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, kidnapping and 4th-degree sex offense.

On Monday, a judge ordered Robinson to be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center. Anyone with information about either case is asked to call Detective Singh at 301-609-6471. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.