Police investigate body found in park near ICC in Montgomery County

A death investigation is underway after a body was found near the Intercounty Connector (ICC) in Montgomery County, according to police.

The body was discovered Saturday afternoon in a heavily wooded area of Upper Paint Branch Park at Hobbs Drive and Somerset Lane in Colesville, according to Montgomery County Police.

Investigators have not released any information about the victim in the case, or what may have led up to the death.

According to FOX 5's David Kaplan, investigators at the scene were searching under a bridge on a stretch of the ICC that’s between New Hampshire Avenue and Route 29.

The body has been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy to determine a cause of death.

MCPD officials said detectives do not believe there is a threat to the community.

