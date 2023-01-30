Teen in custody after stabbing, killing mother’s boyfriend following alleged domestic assault: cops

Authorities say a teen stabbed and killed his mother's boyfriend after an alleged domestic assault Sunday night in Fairfax County.

Police say they responded to an apartment in the 7900 block of Janna Lee Avenue just before 10 p.m. after receiving a call from the teen who told them the boyfriend had assaulted his mother.

When they arrived, they found the boyfriend suffering from stab wounds to the upper body. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The teen was taken into custody. "We're continuing to try to determine whether what was initially reported to us is accurate," said Lt. Curry with the Fairfax County Police Department.

The investigation is continuing at this time.