Expand / Collapse search

Woman arrested after stabbing 2 adults and evading police in Woodbridge

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

Man, woman stabbed in Woodbridge

Authorities say a man and a woman were stabbed overnight in Prince William County.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va - Authorities have arrested and charged a woman for stabbing a man and a woman overnight in Prince William County.

The suspect has been identified as 35-year-old Khadija Ayesha Campbell. Campbell was arrested and taken into custody without incident.

Man, woman stabbed in Woodbridge

Authorities say a man and a woman were stabbed overnight in Prince William County.

Police say Campbell and another woman were involved in an argument. When a man attempted to intervene. Campbell pulled out a knife and stabbed both victims in the upper body. She then fled the scene.

She has been charged with two counts of malicious wounding, pretrial violation and failure to appear in court. Campbell is being held without bond.

Featured

'Bird bandit': Suspect accompanied by 3 parrots robs man at knifepoint in Fairfax Co.
article

'Bird bandit': Suspect accompanied by 3 parrots robs man at knifepoint in Fairfax Co.

Police are working to identify a man accused of robbing a store with some interesting companions: three parrots. 