Woman arrested after stabbing 2 adults and evading police in Woodbridge

Authorities have arrested and charged a woman for stabbing a man and a woman overnight in Prince William County.

The suspect has been identified as 35-year-old Khadija Ayesha Campbell. Campbell was arrested and taken into custody without incident.

Police say Campbell and another woman were involved in an argument. When a man attempted to intervene. Campbell pulled out a knife and stabbed both victims in the upper body. She then fled the scene.

She has been charged with two counts of malicious wounding, pretrial violation and failure to appear in court. Campbell is being held without bond.