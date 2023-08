Authorities say a man and a woman were stabbed overnight in Prince William County.

The stabbing was reported just before 5 a.m. in the 1800 block of Gableridge Turn in the Woodbridge area.

Both were flown to an area hospital. Police believe the suspect was known to the victims.

Investigators say the suspect fled the area on foot. Canine patrols and a police helicopter are involved in the search.