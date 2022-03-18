Woman arrested after partner stabbed in Fredericksburg

A woman was arrested Wednesday after her partner was stabbed in Fredericksburg and reported lying on the sidewalk.

Fredericksburg Police received a report on Wednesday around 11:30 p.m. of a person lying on the sidewalk with stab wounds in the 200 block of William Street.

Officers responded and the victim was transported to a nearby hospital. They were released from the hospital on Thursday.

While investigating, officers determined the suspect was the victim’s girlfriend, Melissa Hackney, who was still in the vicinity.

Melissa Hackney (PHOTO: Fredericksburg Police)

Hackney was arrested on the following charges: Six counts of unlawful/malicious wounding, one count of domestic assault and battery, one count of possession of schedule I/II narcotic and possession of a schedule IV narcotic.

Hackney was transported to the Rappahannock Regional Jail and held on a secured bond.