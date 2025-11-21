Woman accused of stabbing her 79-year-old mother to death at Fairfax County home

The Brief A 79-year-old woman was found stabbed to death at a home in McNair, Va. on Tuesday. Two days later, the victim's 31-year-old daughter was arrested and charged with her murder. The victim had limited mobility and relied on the care of her two adult children who lived with her.



A woman accused of stabbing her 79-year-old mother to death at a home in Fairfax County is in jail.

The arrest came just two days after the elderly woman was found dead by her caretaker.

What we know:

Helena Little, 31, was taken into custody Thursday afternoon, charged with second-degree murder.

Investigators say a caretaker arrived at the home of 79-year-old Norma Little in the 2300 block of Dulles Station Boulevard on Tuesday and found her patient unresponsive with stab wounds on her upper body.

Court documents say the autopsy indicates the cause of death was homicide via sharp force trauma to the victim’s neck.

The documents also state that when police arrived at the scene, there was an overwhelming smell of cleaning products in the apartment.

Investigators described the apartment as being in disarray and the victim was reportedly on the floor under an overturned recliner.

Dig deeper:

The victim had limited mobility and relied on the care of her two adult children — who lived with her — as well as a caretaker for everyday tasks.

FOX 5 spoke with a resident who said he saw Helena Little on Tuesday, wearing headphones while walking her dog and reading a book. He says she mostly stayed to herself.

"There’s no justification for murder," the neighbor, who only wanted to go by Doug, told FOX 5 "I’m not justifying it, but I can understand how pressures can get on someone.

Doug says he frequents this neighborhood, visiting his girlfriend, who is wheelchair-bound.

Court documents say video footage, witness statements and key fob activity all indicated that Helena Little left the apartment with a backpack and the family dog and did not return.

She is now being held at the Fairfax County Detention Center without bond.