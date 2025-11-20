79-year-old woman found stabbed to death in Fairfax County home: police

The Brief Police say a 79-year-old woman was found stabbed to death at a home in McNair, Va. Her caretaker called police, saying she found the victim dead when she arrived at the home on Tuesday. It's not clear what led up to the stabbing. Police say the investigation is ongoing.



Police are investigating after a 79-year-old woman was found stabbed to death at a home in Fairfax County.

Detectives say it appears this was not a random attack.

What we know:

Around 10 am. on Tuesday, Nov. 18, officers responded to the 2300 block of Dulles Station Boulevard in McNair for a suspicious death.

The person who called police was the victim's caretaker. She told investigators that she arrived at her patient’s home and found her unresponsive.

Once on scene, officers found 79-year-old Norma Little with multiple stab wounds to the upper body. She was declared deceased at the scene.

What we don't know:

It's not clear what led up to the stabbing and police have not released any additional information about the victim or her caretaker.



Detectives are continuing to conduct interviews, collect video surveillance and process evidence to determine the circumstances that led up to the fatal stabbing.



Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 703-246-7800 or leave an anonymous tip at 866-411-8477.