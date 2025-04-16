WNBA Draft: Washington Mystics welcomes 3 new players to the team

The Washington Mystics welcomed three new players to the team in Monday night's WNBA draft.

On Monday night, the Washington Mystics made three of the first six selections in the WNBA draft. With the third pick, the team drafted sharp shooter, Sonia Citron, out of Notre Dame.

With the fourth, the team selected a super-athletic forward, KiKi Irafen of USC, and the sixth pick was the dynamic Georgia Amoore, all quality hoopers, but according to GM Jamela Wideman, it's the character of these women that made them Mystics.

"Today's introductory presser here at District Winery felt a lot like a celebration. For an organization with a new head coach and new GM... one that's in the midst of turning the page on the past and writing a new chapter, these 3 women displayed main character energy. That said, as excited as the Mystics brass may be, I asked each of the top picks about the connection they hope to have with their DMV Fans," said Jamila Wideman, Mystics General Manager.