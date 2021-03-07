Wizards' Troy Brown Jr. seeks help finding missing dog
WASHINGTON - Troy Brown Jr. of the Washington Wizards is looking for an assist.
The third-year swingman posted a flier Saturday night for his missing dog, Dex:
Brown said Dex, a 2-year-old Shih Tzu/Poodle mix, was last seen Friday in D.C.'s Kalorama neighborhood. Brown is offering a $500 reward to anyone who finds and returns Dex.
You can send Brown a direct message on Twitter with any information.
The Wizards are traveling soon to Memphis to play the Grizzlies on Wednesday night.