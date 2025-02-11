Wizards team up with Make-A-Wish

This week of love has the Washington Wizards sharing some love with young fans!

The team is working with Make-A-Wish Mid Atlantic to help grant wishes to children with critical illness in D.C., Maryland, and northern Virginia.

FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez was in southeast D.C. spoke with Anthony Gill, power forward for the Wizards, and a special Make-A-Wish child about the program and how you can help!

Want to help make a wish come true, visit Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic online to learn more!