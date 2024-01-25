Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. transitions to front office role

The Washington Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. will be transitioning into a front office advisory position.

Monumental Basketball President Michael Winger announced the news on Thursday, January 25.

"After several thoughtful conversations with Wes, we determined together that a change was needed for the benefit of the team," said Winger. "Wes embodies the characteristics we value in our organization, and his vast basketball experience will be an asset to the front office as we progress toward our long-term goals. We are thankful that he will continue his contributions to our organization and community."

Since being named head coach on July 17, 2021, he has compiled a record of 77-130 in his two-and-a-half seasons with the team.

The team went on to say it will name an interim head coach later Thursday and undertake a comprehensive search in the offseason for Unseld Jr.'s replacement.

"I am grateful to have served as head coach of the Washington Wizards," said Unseld Jr. "I look forward to this new opportunity to work toward our organization’s continued progress."