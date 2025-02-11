DC winter weather traffic and road conditions

The Brief A large amount of snowfall is expected across the D.C. region, continuing into the night, with total accumulations estimated between three and six inches. GW Parkway closed at midnight on Tuesday ahead of anticipated winter weather. Prepare for potential travel disruptions and hazardous conditions; stay updated with FOX 5 Weather Team and the FOX LOCAL app.



Heavy snowfall is expected across the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia on Tuesday afternoon and will continue into the night.

Traffic and Road conditions

What we know:

According to the National Park Service, the George Washington Memorial Parkway was closed at 12 a.m. on Tuesday and will remain closed until further notice.

The closure extends from Spout Run in Arlington to the Capital Beltway/I-495 near Great Falls.

A disabled tractor trailer around 3 p.m. shut down all southbound lanes in Maryland on I-295 at the Good Luck Road overpass. Prince George's County authorities are on the scene in an attempt to recover the vehicle.

What they're saying:

"This closure is necessary to ensure the proper treatment of the roadway and to restore the parkway to safe travel conditions," according to NPS. "Crews will work diligently to treat the road for safe passage of drivers. Drivers should anticipate delays in reopening the northern section of the parkway as crews are required to use smaller equipment than usual to accommodate the lane widths and configurations. Please plan to use alternate routes."

Prepare for Travel Disruptions and Hazardous Conditions

The National Weather Service says if possible, drivers should delay all travel while the warnings and watches. are in effect. Any motorists on the roads should drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility.

Drivers should leave plenty of room between them and vehicles ahead and allow extra time to reach their destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration and be especially cautious on hills or when making turns.

Big picture view:

FOX 5's Tucker Barnes and Taylor Grenda says that Tuesday's snow will start between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., continuing into the afternoon. The heaviest snowfall is expected tonight, persisting overnight and into the morning hours before tapering off.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued from 1 p.m. this afternoon to 7 a.m. Wednesday for Washington, D.C., central and southern Maryland, and central and northern Virginia.

Total snow accumulation estimates are between three and six inches in the immediate D.C. area, with five to eight inches south and west of the District.

Temperatures will be around 36 degrees Tuesday with lows around 30 degrees tonight.