Winter weather possible Thursday as blizzard conditions hit Midwest

Ice or snow is possible in the D.C. area Thursday morning, just in time for heavy travel days ahead of the Christmas holiday.

After a chilly Tuesday and Wednesday, FOX 5 is keeping an eye on possible winter weather Thursday, followed by cold temperatures and potentially severe winds on Friday.

Thursday could see a mixture of snow and ice Thursday morning before an eventual change over to rain. Friday, the D.C. area could see temperatures plummet to as low as the upper teens by Friday night. The rain plus low temperatures could result in flash freezes, with moisture on the ground quickly freezing as temperatures fall fast. High wind advisories and warnings are possible, with potential wind gusts of 40 - 60 mph.

Icy conditions plus high winds could affect flights in the region ahead of the busiest travel time of the year. AAA estimates nearly 2.5 million D.C. area residents will travel at least 50 miles or more away from home this holiday season.

The Midwest and the Great Lakes region could see a strong winter storm from Thursday into Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Heavy snow and strong wind throughout the area could lead to dangerous travel conditions