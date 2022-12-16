2.5 million DC area residents to travel over end-of-year holidays; gas prices lowest since 2021

End-of-year-travel around the nation's capital is picking back up in a major way and it comes as gas prices fall to their lowest level since 2021.

AAA estimates nearly 2.5 million D.C. area residents will travel at least 50 miles or more away from home this holiday season. This is expected to be an increase of about 2.5 percent compared to 2021.

The motor club says more than 90 percent - or more than 2.2 million - of the D.C. area travelers will be driving to their holiday destinations. Gas prices nationally and locally have not been this low since October 2021, AAA says.

The national average Friday for a gallon of gas was $3.17, AAA reported. Friday's average was $3.49 in D.C., $3.19 in Maryland and $3.04 in Virginia.

AAA is projecting that nearly 141,000 D.C. metro area residents will fly over the holiday – a more than a 16 percent jump compared to last year.

INRIX, a transportation analytics company, says we can expect the most congested days on the road to be the Friday before Christmas, December 23, as well as December 27 and 28.

Monday, January 2, is also expected to be a busy day on the roads, as travelers mix with commuters.

Best & Worst Times to Travel by Car

12/23/22

4:00-7:00 PM (Worst)

Before 2:00 PM, After 8:00 PM (Best)

12/24/22

12:00-6:00 PM (Worst)

Before 11:00 AM, After 7:00 PM (Best)

12/26/22

2:00-6:00 PM (Worst)

Before 12:00 PM, After 7:00 PM (Best)

12/27/22

3:00-7:00 PM (Worst)

Before 2:00 PM, After 8:00 PM (Best)

12/28/22

3:00-7:00 PM (Worst)

Before 2:00 PM, After 8:00 PM (Best)

12/29/22

3:00-7:00 PM (Worst)

Before 2:00 PM, After 8:00 PM (Best)

12/30/22

3:00-7:00 PM (Worst)

Before 2:00 PM, After 8:00 PM (Best)

1/2/23

4:00-7:00 PM (Worst)

Before 3:00 PM, After 8:00 PM (Best)