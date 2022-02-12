WINTER WEATHER UPDATE: Snow hits the DC region Sunday

Cold air moved through and settled in during the overnight hours and a line of precipitation Sunday brought back Winter after a Spring tease of temps in the low to Upper 60s Saturday.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Overnight hours saw some accumulations North and West of the D.C. region.

We felt a reality check of the season Sunday morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. The day started with a Northerly wind flow and a rain, sleet snow mix that then changed over to all snow.

The snow will remain light for most of our area ranging from a coating to 2" with some moderate to heavy localized banding. We've seen some of that banding already in Frederick, MD where they already have more than 2" of snowfall in some spots.

Higher snow amounts will be across central sections of the Shenandoah Valley into the Blue Ridge. After several days with temps unseasonably warm in the 60s, surface temperatures have not been cold enough for the snow to stick except on grassy areas, so roadways are staying wet.

Tonight into Monday morning we will have a refreeze, so any wet spots will be icy - be cautious! Your Monday morning commute could mean some icy spots. Be extra careful on bridges, overpasses, and untreated secondary roads. Sidewalks, driveways and outdoor steps as well could be slippery.

The Winter Weather Advisory has been dropped for most of the area except Northern Baltimore, Harford and Cecil counties MD and Northern Virginia Blue Ridge. If traveling on the roads take your time and leave early.

The snow will taper off late this afternoon from West to East, but the cold air stays in place. The week starts very cold with temps once again in the 30s.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

Advertisement

@caitlinrothfox5