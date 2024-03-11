Wind Advisory in place across DC region with gusts of 50 mph possible

A Wind Advisory is in place across the Washington, D.C. region until 5 p.m. as the area braces for gusts of 50 mph that could down trees and power lines and cause problems on the roadways.

Damaging wind gusts moved through portions of the District, Maryland, and Virginia. Numerous instances of fallen trees were reported across the area. Also on Sunday, adding to the hazardous road conditions, accumulating snow fell in the mountains to the west.

Utility companies worked through the night to restore power to customers after power lines were brought down by strong gusts.

The Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security cautions drivers on the road during strong windstorms to maintain a safe distance from high profile vehicles, look out for downed trees, power lines and other debris, keep a firm grip on the steering wheel with both hands, and use caution on bridges and overpasses.

If you see downed power lines, officials say notify authorities immediately. Downed lines can energize the ground up to 35 feet away and motorists should never try to drive over them or through water that is in contact with them. You should never try to move a downed power line.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 5 p.m. for most of the area.