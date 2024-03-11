Neighborhood blocked off after strong winds down tree in Virginia

About three dozen homes were blocked from the main road after strong winds downed a tree in Virginia.

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick was on Coral Gables Lane in Vienna where a huge tree crushed a vehicle and blocked off the neighborhood after it fell overnight.

Alnwick says some residents considered using their own chainsaw and tools to clear the downed tree.

The strong winds knocked down trees and took out power lines elsewhere across the D.C. region from Sunday into Monday, causing damage and creating hazardous driving conditions on area roadways.

Emergency crews responded to Thornapple Street in Chevy Chase on Sunday morning where a tree pulled down wires as it struck a house. No injuries were reported.

Sparks triggered a small brush fire on Sligo Creek Parkway near Forest Glen Road after winds brought a tree down there.

Image 1 of 12 ▼ Strong winds down tree on Coral Gables Lane in Vienna, Virginia

Utility companies worked through the night to restore outages after thousands were reported.

The Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security cautions drivers on the road during strong windstorms to maintain a safe distance from high profile vehicles, look out for downed trees, power lines and other debris, keep a firm grip on the steering wheel with both hands, and use caution on bridges and overpasses.

If you see downed power lines, officials say notify authorities immediately. Downed lines can energize the ground up to 35 feet away and motorists should never try to drive over them or through water that is in contact with them. You should never try to move a downed power line.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 5 p.m. for most of the area.