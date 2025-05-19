Winchester Walmart reopens after fire set in women's department, officials say

The Brief A fire was allegedly set inside a Walmart in Winchester, Virginia, according to police. The store is back open after the fire on Saturday. It's not yet known if this is being investigated as arson or if there is a possible motive.



A fire set inside a Walmart in Winchester, Va., caused evacuations and it was all caught on camera.

What we know:

The store is back open after the fire on Saturday, which started inside the women's department of the store. The area where the fire was set is now sectioned off with white plastic covering.

A spokesperson for the Winchester police and fire departments told FOX 5 that based on initial investigations, it appears that a juvenile intentionally set the fire.

What they're saying:

In a statement to FOX 5, Walmart said:

Winchester resident Sebastian Hardy shared the incredible video of the fire with FOX 5. He was there on Saturday when a young person reportedly set fire to clothing in the women’s department of the Walmart in Winchester on South Pleasant Valley Road.

No one was injured during the incident and the matter is still under investigation by the Winchester Fire and Rescue Department's Fire Marshal's office.

The store reportedly closed after the incident but has since reopened.

What we don't know:

FOX 5 asked investigators if this is being investigated as arson and if there was any information on a possible motive. They did not answer.