Wildfire smoke brings light haze to DC area Thursday

The Brief Light haze from wildfire smoke Thursday. No air quality alerts; highs near 80. Warm, pleasant weekend ahead.



A touch of wildfire smoke is expected to drift over the Washington, D.C., region Thursday, bringing a slight haze but no major air quality concerns.

Wildfire smoke

The smoke from hundreds of wildfires burning across Canada have clouded skies and lowered air quality in parts of the U.S. in recent days. The D.C. area, however, is only seeing a light brush of the smoke.

No air quality alerts are in effect, according to FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes. He says we can expect a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday with highs in the low 80s, and a chance of an isolated afternoon shower.

Nice weekend

Friday is expected to be pleasant, with comfortable conditions continuing into the weekend before heat and humidity return early next week.

