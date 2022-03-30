Wild coyote rescued in Arlington

The Animal Welfare League of Arlington (AWLA) recently rescued a wild coyote that was trapped between two fences.

The organization said two Arlington residents reached out to them when they heard their dogs barking at something near their fence line. Surprisingly, they found a stuck coyote.

Officer Elpers and Officer Ryan Robinson from the AWLA were able to safely maneuver the coyote out, and it ran away unharmed.

"We rarely have any calls where a coyote has come into contact with people," Officer Robinson said. "When the homeowners found it they were a little surprised they thought it might've been a raccoon or some other kind of animal that they see more commonly. A coyote was quite surprising for them."

AWLA has served the Arlington community with animal sheltering and animal control services for more than 75 years.