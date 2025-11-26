Why are West Virginia National Guard members on active duty in DC? Two fatally shot near White House

article

The Brief Two National Guard members from West Virginia were shot and killed in D.C. on Wednesday afternoon, officials say. The suspect is in custody. National Guard members from a number of states, including West Virginia, have been on active duty since August.



Two West Virginia National Guard members have died in the shooting near the White House, the state's governor says.

The D.C. Police Department says the scene is secured, and one suspect is in custody.

The backstory:

The National Guard says the members on active duty in the nation’s capital are from the District of Columbia, West Virginia, Ohio, Mississippi, Louisiana, South Dakota and Georgia. The members were activated on Aug. 11 to support local and federal law in the District of Columbia.

According to the National Guard, there are approximately 2,500 Army National Guard (ARNG) and Air National Guard (ANG) members on duty in the nation's capital as part of Joint Task Force-DC.

Under the command of Maj. Gen. Jim Seward, the WVNG deployed 300-400 skilled personnel in August, along with mission-essential equipment and specialized training, to the nation’s capital.

At the time of deployment, Governor Morrisey said, "West Virginia is proud to stand with President Trump in his effort to restore pride and beauty to our nation’s capital." He added that the mission "reflects our shared commitment to a strong and secure America."

Maj. Gen. Seward echoed the sentiment, stating, "We stand ready to support our partners in the National Capital Region and contribute to the collective effort of making our nation’s capital a clean and safe environment."

Some guard members carry service-issued M17 pistols

The National Guard says, depending on the mission, guard members supporting Joint Task Force-DC carry service-issued M17 pistols, which are intended for personal protection.

Guard members on the mission receive initial, regular, ongoing and refresher training, as well as complete annual weapons qualifications, prior to carrying weapons.

The decision for guard members to carry weapons came at the direction of the Secretary of Defense and in coordination with the Metropolitan Police Department and federal law enforcement partners.

Service members are patrolling areas of D.C. and support missions at Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority metro stations.

