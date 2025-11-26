Live DC Shooting Updates: 2 National Guard members shot near White House in 'critical condition'

The Brief Two West Virginia National Guard members were shot near The White House on Wednesday afternoon and are in critical condition. West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey had previously posted on X saying that the two guard members had died, but has since said that his office received "conflicting reports about the condition" of the two National Guard members. One suspect is in custody.



Two West Virginia National Guard members were shot near The White House on Wednesday afternoon and are in critical condition, according to FBI Director Kash Patel, who spoke at a press conference later in the day.

West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey had previously posted on X saying that the two guard members had died, but has since posted saying the following:

"We are now receiving conflicting reports about the condition of our two Guard members and will provide additional updates once we receive more complete information," the post reads. "Our prayers are with these brave service members, their families, and the entire Guard community."

What we know:

The Metropolitan Police Department in D.C. confirmed that the scene at 17th and I Street, near the Farragut West Metro Station, is now secured. One suspect is in custody.

Emergency vehicles, the Joint D.C. Task Force and the Washington Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to the incident. The FBI is also assisting in the investigation.

The shooting occurred roughly two blocks northwest of The White House. Jeffrey Carroll, executive assistant chief of the Metropolitan Police Department said at the press conference. He says that the "suspect came around the corner, raised his arm with a firearm and discharged it at the National Guard."

Then, other National Guard members who were in the area were "able to subdue the individual and bring them into custody within moments."

One of the National Guard members was shot in the head, according to a person familiar with the incident. Emergency medical responders transported all three people involved to a hospital, said Vito Maggiolo, public information officer for D.C. Fire and Emergency Services.

Social media footage captured first responders performing CPR on one of the National Guard members and treating the other on a glass-covered sidewalk.

After President Donald Trump was briefed on the situation earlier in the day, The White House was placed on lockdown, according to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. Several embassies in D.C. were locked down in response to the incident as well.

Trump was reportedly at his West Palm Beach golf course when the shooting took place.

What they're saying:

The president responded to the incident on Truth Social, saying "God bless our great National Guard, and all of our military and law enforcement. These are truly great people. I, as President of the United States, and everyone associated with the Office of the Presidency, am with you!"

United States Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro said on X that she and her office "stand ready to seek justice in this case."

What's next:

Speaking with reporters shortly after the incident, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said that Trump had called for 500 additional National Guard members to be sent to D.C.

The National Guard's presence in Washington has been a contentious issue, with more than 300 West Virginia National Guard members deployed in August. Recently, about 160 volunteered to extend their deployment while others returned to West Virginia.

Last week, a federal judge ordered an end to the deployment but also put her order on hold for 21 days to allow the Trump administration time to either remove the troops or appeal the decision.

What we don't know:

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear.