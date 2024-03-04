Why are flags in Virginia at half-staff today?

U.S. and state flags in Virginia are being flown at half-staff Monday on all state and local buildings and grounds in memory of Sterling Volunteer Firefighter Trevor Brown.

Brown was killed on Friday, February 16 in a fiery explosion at a home on Silver Ridge Drive in Sterling. His funeral is being held Monday at the Cornerstone Chapel in Leesburg.

READ MORE: Funeral for Trevor Brown will honor firefighter killed in Virginia house explosion

On Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s order, the flags were lowered at sunrise Monday morning and will remain at half-staff until sunset.

Brown was a volunteer with the Sterling Volunteer Fire Company and was married with three children. He had been with the county firefighting services since 2016.

The exact cause of the blast that killed Brown is still under investigation.

Governor's Flag Order in Memory and Respect of Sterling Volunteer Firefighter Trevor Brown

"In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory and respect of Sterling Volunteer Firefighter Trevor Brown, who tragically lost his life in the line of duty on February 16, 2024.

I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Monday, March 4, 2024, and remain at half-staff until sunset.

Ordered on this, the 3rd day of March 2024.

Sincerely,

Glenn Youngkin"