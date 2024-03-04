Funeral for Trevor Brown will honor firefighter killed in Virginia house explosion

Mourners are gathering to bid farewell to a Virginia firefighter who was killed last month when a house exploded and burst into flames in Virginia.

Trevor Brown, 45, was a volunteer with the Sterling Volunteer Fire Company. He was married with three children and had been with the county firefighting services since 2016.

Brown was one of the first reponders who rushed to the home on Silver Ridge Drive in Sterling shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Friday, February 16 to investigate a report about a smell of gas.

He was inside the structure when the house burst into flames in a fiery explosion. Brown was killed, and 10 others were hospitalized with injuries.

Before the explosion, officials say firefighters discovered a 500-gallon underground propane tank with a leak on the side of the residence.

Brown was honored with a procession through parts of Virginia last Tuesday ahead of Monday’s funeral services.

The exact cause of the blast that killed him is still under investigation.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on Monday, March 4 in Brown's memory:

"In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory and respect of Sterling Volunteer Firefighter Trevor Brown, who tragically lost his life in the line of duty on February 16, 2024. I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Monday, March 4, 2024, and remain at half-staff until sunset."

The Celebration of Life will be streamed live online beginning at 11 a.m.

Trevor Brown Funeral Information

Monday, March 4, 2024

11:00 a.m.

Cornerstone Chapel (650 Battlefield Parkway SE, Leesburg, VA 20175)

Trevor Brown Funeral Road Closures

Those in the area of Cornerstone Chapel, 650 Battlefield Parkway, SE, Leesburg, should expect significant traffic disruptions on Monday, March 4, 2024, beginning at 6:00 a.m. and lasting until approximately 3:00 p.m. The following roadways will be directly impacted:

- Tolbert Lane SE will be closed between Miller Drive SE and Sycolin Road, SE.

- The right lane of northbound Sycolin Road SE will be closed from Dominion Energy (620 Sycolin Road SE) to Battlefield Parkway SE.

- The right lane of eastbound Battlefield Parkway SE will be closed from Sycolin Road SE to just past the entrance of Cornerstone Chapel.

Additionally, you may experience traffic delays and see an increase in first responder vehicles throughout The Town of Leesburg on Monday.

Furthermore, motorists should be aware that there will be increased pedestrian traffic in the area and are reminded to exercise caution and remain aware of their surroundings, particularly near Cornerstone Chapel. Law enforcement officers will be present to assist with traffic management and to ensure pedestrian safety.