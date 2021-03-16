Who’s eligible for the vaccine in DC this week

The District is making the COVID-19 vaccine available to new groups of residents and workers this week – including restaurant workers.

As of March 15, D.C. expanded eligibility to essential workers covered in "phase 1B Tier 3" – which includes:

- Staff working in courts and individuals providing legal services

- Frontline employees of public transportation

- U.S. Postal Service employees

- Food service workers

- Essential employees in local government agencies

- Essential employees in public utilities

- Essential employees in health, human and social service organizations/agencies who were not vaccinated as outreach workers

- Individuals working in commercial and residential property maintenance and environmental services

Another set of workers will become eligible on March 29 – including all those covered under phase 1C Tier 2, which includes:

- Ride-share and taxi drivers

- People working in logistics, delivery, or courier services

- Essential workers in media and mass communication

