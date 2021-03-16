Who’s eligible for the vaccine in DC this week
WASHINGTON - The District is making the COVID-19 vaccine available to new groups of residents and workers this week – including restaurant workers.
As of March 15, D.C. expanded eligibility to essential workers covered in "phase 1B Tier 3" – which includes:
- Staff working in courts and individuals providing legal services
- Frontline employees of public transportation
- U.S. Postal Service employees
- Food service workers
- Essential employees in local government agencies
- Essential employees in public utilities
- Essential employees in health, human and social service organizations/agencies who were not vaccinated as outreach workers
- Individuals working in commercial and residential property maintenance and environmental services
Another set of workers will become eligible on March 29 – including all those covered under phase 1C Tier 2, which includes:
- Ride-share and taxi drivers
- People working in logistics, delivery, or courier services
- Essential workers in media and mass communication
