DC restaurants can sell alcohol until midnight

Mayor Muriel Bowser announced several changes to coronavirus restrictions Monday, including an extension to hours restaurants can sell alcohol on site.

Beginning March 22, restaurants and bars can sell alcohol until midnight. Since November 25, on-site alcohol service had to stop at 10 p.m.

Many restaurants and bars say the two extra hours will help them boost revenue to rebound from the pandemic.

Bowser did not ease restrictions as far as nearby Prince George's and Montgomery counties, which have or will allow indoor dining capacity to increase from 25 to 50 percent.

"I think there's a disappointment that we're not joining the rest of the region in expanding capacity in safe indoor environments," said Mark Lee, director of the D.C. Nightlife Council.

Bowser says the changes to restrictions will be reassessed in April. Restaurant workers in D.C. are now also eligible to register for the COVID-19 vaccine.