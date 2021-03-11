Nearly 80,000 pre-registered for coronavirus vaccination in DC, mayor says

D.C. officials are hoping frustrations among those who previously tried to register for coronavirus vaccinations are a thing of the past, after 10s of thousands of people used the city’s new portal to pre-register for appointments.

On Thursday morning, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that 77,000 people had pre-registered for the vaccine by 8 p.m. Wednesday evening.

The mayor says 13,550 invitations will go out tomorrow for those who pre-registered. If you receive an invitation, you need to book an appointment within 48 hours.

Along with announcing the statistics about pre-registering, D.C. health officials were able to break down what people who can do once they are vaccinated.

Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt said people will be considered "fully vaccinated" two weeks they’ve received their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two weeks after they’ve received one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

If you’d fully vaccinated, health guidelines in the District indicate you can:

- Interact with other people who are fully vaccinated without physical distancing or masks

- Interact with unvaccinated people from a single household who are low risk without a mask or social distancing

- Stop quarantining and testing following exposure if you’re asymptomatic

If you’re going to interact with a single household, and know there are going to be people who are not from that household present, you should take precautions like wearing a mask or social distancing, or both, however.

For the time being, those who are fully vaccinated should continue to wear a mask or socially distance in public, avoid medium or large-scale gatherings and get tested if you have COVID-19 symptoms.

