Justin Fairfax: Who was the former Va. lieutenant governor police say killed wife, then himself

Justin Fairfax, Virginia’s former lieutenant governor, shot and killed his wife, Cerina, before fatally shooting himself inside their Annandale home early Thursday, according to Fairfax County police.

Here’s what is known about Fairfax, his wife, and his political career:

Justin Fairfax

Fairfax was a former federal prosecutor and civil litigator. He unsuccessfully sought the Democratic nomination for attorney general in 2013. Four years later, he won the race for lieutenant governor.

In 2019, Fairfax briefly appeared positioned to become governor when then‑Gov. Ralph Northam became engulfed in a scandal over a racist photo on his medical school yearbook page. Fairfax, next in line to succeed him, was widely considered as a potential replacement.

READ MORE: Local leaders react after death of former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and his wife

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said officers were called just after midnight to the 8100 block of Guinevere Drive, where they found both adults dead inside the residence.

That same year, two women publicly accused Fairfax of sexual assault, allegations he denied. Meredith Watson, who attended Duke University with Fairfax, said he raped her in 2000. Vanessa Tyson, a California professor, said Fairfax forced her to perform oral sex during the 2004 Democratic National Convention in Boston.

Fairfax denied the accusations and said they were part of a "smear campaign" intended to end his political career.

After leaving office, Fairfax returned to practicing law. Cerina Fairfax worked as a dentist.

Police say the couple had been going through a contentious divorce and were still living together at the time of the shooting.

RELATED: Former Va. Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax fatally shot wife, then himself inside Virginia home, police say

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Image 1 of 11 ▼ Police: Man fatally shot woman before killing himself in Annandale home