Local leaders react after death of former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and his wife

The Brief Authorities say former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax shot and killed his wife before killing himself. The couple were found dead inside their home early Thursday morning. Local leaders are reacting to the tragic news, sending prayers and condolences.



Reactions are pouring in after tragedy struck a Virginia community early Thursday morning.

Authorities say former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax shot and killed his wife before turning the gun on himself inside the couple’s Annandale home.

What they're saying:

Condolences and prayers are being sent to the affected families, along with the community, from current and former local leaders.

Former Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam

"Pam and I are devastated by this heartbreaking news. I had the privilege of getting to know the Fairfaxes while our families served together. We are praying for Cameron, Carys, and the entire Fairfax family during this incredibly difficult time."

Virginia Lt. Gov. Ghazala Hashmi

"Virginia woke up this morning to the devastating news regarding Cerina Fairfax and former Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax. My thoughts are with their children, loved ones, and numerous friends. Along with so many in the Commonwealth, I am filled with sorrow; I await further insights from our law enforcement officials."

Fairfax County Chairman Jeffrey C. McKay

"I want to express my heartfelt condolences to those impacted by the tragic event that took place this morning involving former Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax and his wife, Cerina."

DC mayoral candidate Kenyan McDuffie

"I am heartbroken beyond words. The Fairfax family and my family have been close for as long as I can remember. Our parents knew one another. We grew up in each other's lives. The bond between our families is one I have always carried with me, and today that bond is breaking under the weight of an unthinkable loss. My prayers are with Cerina's and Justin’s children, who have lost both of their parents. My prayers are with the entire family, who is carrying a grief no one should ever have to carry. My prayers are with every loved one, friend, and neighbor trying to make sense of the unimaginable. Please hold their family in your hearts. Out of respect for the family and their privacy during this devastating time, I will have no further comment."

Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine

"We are keeping Cerina and Justin Fairfax’s family—especially their two children—in our prayers as we all process this shocking and horrifying news. We urge any Virginians impacted by domestic violence to call the police or the National Domestic Violence Hotline for support."

Sen. Mark Warner

"I’m keeping Cerina and Justin Fairfax’s children in my prayers as we all process this shocking and horrifying news. To any Virginian impacted by domestic violence, help is available."

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The backstory:

Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and his wife were both found dead when officers were called to their home on the 8100 block of Guinevere Drive just after midnight.

The couple’s two children were inside the home at the time but were not harmed. One of the children called 911 shortly after the gunfire.

Police say Fairfax shot his wife several times in the basement, then killed himself in the upstairs primary bedroom with the same weapon.

The shootings stemmed from a domestic dispute tied to the couple’s ongoing divorce, according to Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis.