Freedom 250 IndyCar Grand Prix on the National Mall: How to get free tickets

The Brief Fans can begin requesting free tickets Friday for the inaugural Freedom 250 Grand Prix, the first IndyCar race ever held on the National Mall. The race will take place Aug. 22–23, 2026, with views of landmarks including the Washington Monument and U.S. Capitol. Ticket requests are open through June 7 and will be distributed through a random drawing, with up to four free tickets available per person.



The countdown is on for the first-ever IndyCar race on the National Mall, and fans can begin requesting free tickets starting Friday.

What we know:

The Freedom 250 Grand Prix will take place Aug. 22-23, 2026, marking the first NTT IndyCar Series race ever held on the National Mall.

The two-day event will feature racing against the backdrop of iconic landmarks including the Washington Monument and the U.S. Capitol.

Organizers say all general admission tickets will be free.

How to get tickets:

The ticket request period opens May 29 and runs through June 7 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Fans who registered for ticket information through Freedom250GP.com should receive an email with a link to submit a ticket request. The link is also available through the event website.

Requests are being handled through Ticketmaster, and a Ticketmaster account is required.

Organizers recommend using the same email address associated with your Freedom 250 Grand Prix registration when logging into or creating a Ticketmaster account.

Ticket requests will be selected through a random drawing, and submitting a request does not guarantee tickets.

Ticket options:

Fans can request:

A two-day ticket providing access on both Aug. 22 and Aug. 23

A single-day ticket for Saturday, Aug. 22

A single-day ticket for Sunday, Aug. 23

Attendees will be assigned to one of two designated viewing areas:

STARS Ticket Area

STRIPES Ticket Area

Each person can request up to four free general admission tickets per day.

Dig deeper:

Although tickets are free, fans must provide payment information as part of the request process.

Organizers say a temporary authorization hold—typically less than $1—will be placed on a credit or debit card for verification purposes. The hold will be removed after verification is completed.

Tickets are non-transferable and cannot be resold.

What's next:

Once the request window closes June 7, Ticketmaster will begin processing entries and notifying fans by email whether their requests have been fulfilled.

Those selected will receive digital tickets through their Ticketmaster accounts closer to race weekend.