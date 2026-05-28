Arlington Catholic priest placed on leave after allegation of sexual misconduct with minors

The Brief Priest was placed on administrative leave after an allegation involving minors. The alleged incidents occurred between 1992 and 1993 outside the diocese. The diocese reported the allegation to law enforcement and is cooperating.



The Catholic Diocese of Arlington has placed a priest on administrative leave following an allegation of sexual misconduct involving minors.

What we know:

Officials identified the priest as the Very Reverend Patrick L. Posey, rector of the Cathedral of Saint Thomas More in Arlington. He has been removed from ministry pending the outcome of the investigation.

The diocese said the alleged incidents occurred between 1992 and 1993 outside the Diocese of Arlington. Posey denies the accusation. In keeping with diocesan policy, officials reported the allegation to law enforcement upon receiving it. No determination has been made regarding the claim, officials said.

According to the diocese, Posey has undergone regular criminal background checks throughout his service, and the diocese is fully cooperating with law enforcement.

The Reverend Nicholas Barnes has been appointed Parochial Administrator at the Cathedral of Saint Thomas More.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the diocesan Victim Assistance Coordinator at (703) 841‑2530. The diocesan child protection policy is available online.