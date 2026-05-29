Investigators focus on bus driver’s license after deadly Virginia bus crash

The Brief Five people were killed and dozens more were injured in a bus crash on Interstate 95 in Stafford County, Virginia, on Friday night. Virginia State Police identified the bus driver involved as 48-year-old Jing Dong of Staten Island. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Dong does not speak English, which is a requirement for commercial vehicle drivers.



Federal officials are investigating what led to the deadly bus crash on Interstate 95 in Stafford County, Virginia, Friday morning that left five people dead and dozens more injured. On Friday evening, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said investigators are looking into the bus driver's qualifications and license.

Deadly Virginia bus crash

What we know:

The crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. Friday, on I-95 south in Stafford County. Investigators say preliminary findings show the bus slammed into traffic that was slowing down for an upcoming work zone.

Five people were killed in the crash, including a 7-year-old boy, a 13-year-old girl, a 25-year-old woman, a 44-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man. As many as 44 others were injured, including several in critical condition, according to the Virginia State Police.

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Investigators looking into bus driver's license

Dig deeper:

Friday evening, police identified the bus driver as 48-year-old Jing Dong from Staten Island, New York. Dong was also injured in the crash.

According to Secretary Duffy, Dong does not speak English. Under federal law, anyone with a license to drive a commercial motor vehicle is required to be proficient in English. Dong reportedly got his commercial driver's license in New York in 2024, according to Duffy, which he called "unacceptable."

"If you can’t be properly trained, read our road signs, or communicate with law enforcement, you have no business driving a bus," Duffy said on X. "Our investigators are reviewing New York licensing records, training documentation, and the driver's history. Any company, trainer, or school that contributed to putting an unqualified driver on the road will face intense scrutiny."

The backstory:

Last year, President Donald Trump issued an executive order strengthening English proficiency requirements for commercial drivers. The regulations call for drivers who cannot speak English to be removed from service.

What's next:

The National Transportation Safety Board officials will share updates on the investigation during a press conference on Saturday.