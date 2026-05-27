Proposed data centers spark debate over major development in Prince William County

The Brief A wave of proposed data center projects could bring major development to Prince William County, but also growing concern from nearby residents worried about noise, traffic and quality of life. There are three major data center developments currently under consideration in the county. All three projects remain in the proposal stage and would still require approval, permits and public hearings before moving forward.



A wave of proposed data center projects could bring major development to Prince William County, but also growing concern from nearby residents worried about noise, traffic and quality of life.

Just off I-95 near Dumfries, one proposed site could include a power distribution center and as many as four data centers.

The location, close to the Four Seasons retirement community, has already sparked division among residents who say they want more input as plans move forward.

The proposal is one of three major data center developments currently under consideration in the county.

What we know:

Developers have also submitted plans for a second project, known as "Six Towers," which is now under revision. The site is located about two miles from Quantico Ridge and near Colgan High School.

According to county records, Amazon is proposing two data centers at that location. If approved, the facilities would sit just beyond a tree line adjacent to Colgan High School’s athletic fields.

A third proposal, called Quantico Ridge, would bring four large data centers near Prince William Forest Park.

Together, the three projects could total more than 10 data centers in the region, raising concerns among some residents about scale, environmental impact, noise and infrastructure strain.

File Photo.

What they're saying:

"I’m thinking a spike in energy bills and a spike in water bills," Koby Flakes said.

"I’m going to the meeting to voice my opposition because that is just insanity," Stephany Scholz added.

FOX 5 visited the Four Seasons retirement community, which sits near another proposed development site that could include both a distribution center and multiple data centers.

The latest concept plan would divide the property into two complexes, each with three data centers and a substation.

Some residents and community leaders say they want more input before any approvals are granted.

"We perhaps need a seat at the table," Ed Holder, president of the Four Seasons Community Association said. "If we had influence over security and the design of the property, that would be in the best interest of our community rather than having no input."

Holder said he is currently in discussions with developers about potentially scaling the project back to an earlier plan that included a power distribution center and four data centers.

While he acknowledged the land is privately owned and development is likely, he said residents want a stronger voice in the process.

Meanwhile, Four Seasons residents have been turning out in large numbers at county meetings to oppose the projects.

What we don't know:

FOX 5 reached out to Prince William County for comment but did not receive a response.

What's next:

All three projects remain in the proposal stage and would still require approval, permits and public hearings before moving forward. No hearing dates have been announced.