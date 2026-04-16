2 dead in home owned by former Virginia lieutenant governor Justin Fairfax

A man and a woman were found dead early Thursday inside an Annandale home owned by former Virginia lieutenant governor Justin Fairfax.

Officers were called shortly after midnight to the 8100 block of Guinevere Drive, where they found both adults deceased inside the residence.

Capt. Cosgriff said preliminary evidence indicates the man shot the woman in what investigators believe was a domestic‑related incident before killing himself.

Property records show the home is owned by Fairfax.

The victims have not yet been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers at 1‑866‑411‑TIPS.

Image 1 of 13 ▼ Police: Man fatally shot woman before killing himself in Annandale home