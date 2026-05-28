VIDEO: Man shot while riding electric bike in Fairfax in apparent road rage incident

The Brief A man riding an electric bike was shot in the street in Fairfax on Thursday. The shooting was caught on video. A man got out of his car, walked at the man on the bike with a gun, and fired. Fairfax County police say a suspect is in custody.



A man was shot while riding his electric bike in Fairfax early Thursday evening, according to police, and the suspect is in custody.

What we know:

The shooting happened just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday, in the 12200 block of Sessile Commons, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

Video obtained by FOX 5 showed the moments leading up to the shooting. In the video, a man is seen on an electric bike, while a silver sedan follows him into the community of West Oaks Corner. According to a witness, the driver was chasing the cyclist.

Investigators told FOX 5 that they believe the shooting was a road rage incident.

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The video shows the man on the bike stopping, and the car pulling up next to him. Off camera, a witness told FOX 5 that the two exchanged words. Then, the man on the bike can be seen backing up, as a man approaches him with a gun raised, before shooting multiple times.

The video then shows the driver getting back into the sedan and speeding off.

A witness told FOX 5 that the man who was shot got back on the bike and tried to drive off, before a friend called 911.

Medics took the man to the hospital, where he is in critical condition Thursday night.

What they're saying:

A man who witnessed the shooting told FOX 5 what he saw.

"I saw him with his gun, and firing at him, trying to shoot him," the man said, adding that the timing of the shooting is concerning, around the time his children come home from school.

What we don't know:

Around 9:20 p.m., Fairfax County Police reported that they had a suspect in custody. Police have not yet identified the suspect or the victim.