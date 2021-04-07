White's Ferry reopening possibly delayed until 2022

The highly anticipated reopening of White's Ferry may be delayed until early 2022 according to new owners of the property in Leesburg, VA.

After purchasing historic White’s Ferry in February, the new owners, Chuck Kuhn, founder and CEO of JK Moving Services, and his wife Stacy Kuhn, have encountered obstacles to reopening the ferry, including gaining use rights in Virginia, pushing back the opening day up to 10 months before the famed ferry can carry commuters again.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Historic White's Ferry ceases operations in Loudoun and Montgomery Counties over decades long landing dispute

The Kuhn family planned to get the Potomac River crossing operational by April after the ferry ceased operation in December.

"We stand ready and willing to reopen. The ferry has ramifications for our local economy and the livelihoods of many people, from technology workers to retail employees to farm workers. The former ferry owner Herb Brown and his team have been a pleasure to work with as have all the municipalities and states—all of which are interested in protecting this important transportation route," Chuck Kuhn says. "We will be seeking more help from the county and state to ensure this vital route serves our community and people."

READ MORE: New White's Ferry owner vows to work with Loudoun County farm owners to restore iconic crossing

Advertisement

Kuhn finalized the purchase terms on Feb. 11, which includes the ferry, the store and the Maryland shoreline that supports the ferry operation.

Necessary repairs to the ferry and property have been taking place since the purchase and replacement cables have been on site to fix the ferry following December storm damage.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The Kuhns say they are planning a number of upgrades to the ferry over the next few years to make the ferry more efficient.

White's Ferry remains a significant transportation route between Maryland and Virginia, carrying nearly 800 daily users when operational.