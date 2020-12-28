White’s Ferry Potomac River crossing shuts down after court ruling

White's Ferry, the last of the historic Potomac River ferry crossings, has ceased operations effective immediately following a court ruling in Loudoun County.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

FILE: A file image shows vehicles being transported at White’s Ferry across the Potomac River in 2005. (Photo by: Jeff Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

"The Circuit Court of Loudoun County, Virginia has ruled, in the case of Rockland Farm, LLC, et al. v. White's Ferry, Inc., that no public landing exists on the Virginia shoreline at White's Ferry Road and the ferry is prohibited from landing at that location in Virginia," stated a post Monday morning on the White's Ferry Facebook page.

The post continued that Loudoun County officials have declined to establish a public landing at that location.