White House officials welcome shipment of baby formula at Dulles Airport

White House officials are welcoming the latest shipment of baby formula coming to the U.S. at Dulles Airport Thursday.

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary Dawn O’Connell is joining leaders from Kendamil Nutricare and United Airlines to receive the first in a series of daily shipments of Kendamil infant formula to the United States aboard United Airlines commercial flights.

In total, the operation with United Airlines will deliver approximately 3.7 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents of Kendamil infant formula.

The flight is the fourth shipment of baby formula for the White House's Operation Fly Formula Flight, and the first shipment donated by a commercial airline.

The Biden administration has struggled to address the nationwide shortage of formula, particularly hypoallergenic varieties. The crisis follows the closure of the nation's largest domestic manufacturing plant in Michigan in February due to safety issues.