Baby formula alternatives shared by Maryland health officials amid ongoing shortage

The Maryland Department of Health has shared a guide for residents in need of baby formula with alternatives to popular options that may not be in stock amid a national shortage.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The guide features multiple types of both milk-based and soy-based formulas including generic and store brand.

The shortage of baby formula in the U.S. follows the closure of the nation's largest domestic manufacturing plant in Michigan in February due to safety issues.

The health department reminds parents to not water down formula, to not try and make formula at home and to not use toddler formula for younger babies.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

For more information, click here.