Which museums are reopening in DC?

As the District relaxes COVID-19 restrictions during the reopening process, more and more museums are announcing their plans to allow for visitors.

Under phase two guidelines, museums can reopen with limited capacity – five people per 1,000 square feet, and no more than 50 percent capacity.

Despite easing restrictions, the Smithsonian has announced it does not currently have any plans of reopening.

Recently, the National Gallery of Art announced that it will partially reopen on July 20. They are currently only reopening the ground floor of the West Building from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Mount Vernon is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – but non-members should but tickets online ahead of time. All visitors and staff are required to wear face coverings. Visitors must practice social distancing.

The Glenstone Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You must reserve your tickets in advance. Visits are limited to five people.

The pavilion will reopen with limited capacity on July 23.

The International Spy Museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., but visitors must obtain tickets in advance. Social distancing will be enforced, and masks will be required.

The Museum of the Bible is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets, face coverings and social distancing are required. You must use styluses on the touchscreens. More guidelines are available here.

Artechouse reopened last week. The museum has outlined its safety guidelines.

The Heurich House Museum’s Castle Garden is open by reservation Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can check for more updates by clicking here.

