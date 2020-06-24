National Aquarium reopening next week

The National Aquarium has announced that it will reopen next week.

The popular Baltimore attraction was shut down as Maryland – and the region as a whole – worked to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED: Maryland moves into Phase 2 of COVID-19 reopening plan

The aquarium says it will reopen with restrictions in place on Wednesday, July 1, but with restrictions and safeguards in place.

The facility can accommodate up to 25 percent of its total capacity in order to maintain social distancing.

MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE

The aquarium is asking people reserve timed entries ahead of time.

Strollers are not permitted within the aquarium. The stroller check and guest locker area will be temporarily closed, but a small on-site parking area for strollers is available. Backpack carrier rental service is also temporarily unavailable.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 5 apps for breaking news and weather

Everyone – staff and guests – will be required to wear face coverings. For guidance on acceptable face coverings, visit the aquarium’s website.

All guests will be subjected to temperature checks. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 or higher will be forbidden from entering the aquarium.

For additional information and guidance, check the aquarium’s website.

WATCH LIVE ON YOUR MOBILE DEVICE



